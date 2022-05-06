BRP’s (DOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$134.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.92.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.91. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

