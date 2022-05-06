Brunswick Co. (BC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.78 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,072.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

