BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.39

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.39 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 185.30 ($2.31). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 184.45 ($2.30), with a volume of 13,709,367 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BT.A. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.70.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

