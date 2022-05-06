Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.