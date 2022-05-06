Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
