Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.67 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

