Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.