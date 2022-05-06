Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

