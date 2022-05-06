Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

