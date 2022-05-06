Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

