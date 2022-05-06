Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 3,452 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.61 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

