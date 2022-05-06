Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 212 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,070.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 135,466 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Beecher Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

