Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.