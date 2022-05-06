Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 746 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $460,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.69 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.