Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) PT Raised to €30.80 at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock remained flat at $$28.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.