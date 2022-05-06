Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.70. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

