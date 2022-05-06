BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 4,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 78,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
BZFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.
