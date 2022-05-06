C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.67

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.04 million and a P/E ratio of 46.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

