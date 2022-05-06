C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

C3.ai stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

