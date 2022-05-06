C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CCCC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,403. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.77.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

