Cactus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cactus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cactus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.