CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.79) to €2.95 ($3.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.58) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.58) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.0379 dividend. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

