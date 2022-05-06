Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

