California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.08 on Friday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Resources by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 109,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Resources by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in California Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

