Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.86.

NYSE:CPT opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $118.78 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

