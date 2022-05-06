Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.60. 192,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.07. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$18.32 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

