Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Clene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,891 shares of company stock worth $647,102. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.