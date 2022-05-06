Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded down C$1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.73. The company had a trading volume of 375,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,463. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$25.22 and a one year high of C$67.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.