Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.23

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.23 and last traded at C$25.29, with a volume of 94114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.56.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.