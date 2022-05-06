Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.55.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,400. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.90.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total transaction of C$240,090.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

