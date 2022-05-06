Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

CP opened at $72.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $167,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 273,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,416,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

