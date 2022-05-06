Cannell & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

