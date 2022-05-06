Cannell & Co. Has $370,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cannell & Co. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $873.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $987.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

