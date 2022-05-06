Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.32 million and the highest is $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.52. 91,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

