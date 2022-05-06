Capitol Family Office Inc. Buys Shares of 44,865 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 807,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

