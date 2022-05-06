Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.44

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 1459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,537. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

