CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,350. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.
