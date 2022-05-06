CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.02

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 17067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,091 shares of company stock worth $2,522,421. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CareDx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 431,521 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

