CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,887. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

