Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

