Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.97.
Shares of CZOO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
