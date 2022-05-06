CDW Co. (CDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.89. CDW has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CDW by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

