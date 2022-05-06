CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $169.53. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

