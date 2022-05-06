Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 5,365 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 573,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 230,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

