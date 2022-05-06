Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 1,358,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

