Ceera Investments LLC Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for about 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,946 shares of company stock worth $52,007,736. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.57 and a 200 day moving average of $294.35.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

