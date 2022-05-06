Ceera Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,583,000 after acquiring an additional 251,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.16. 6,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

