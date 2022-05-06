Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
