Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

