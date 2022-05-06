Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 90.48 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

