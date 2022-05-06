CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 156,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

