Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 85,490 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

